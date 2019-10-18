But Novant Health executives say it's about more than the physical health of people living in West Charlotte. "Care is helping to improve other drivers of health like access to food, housing, education and employment," said Jesse Cureton, the EVP and chief consumer officer for Novant Health.

A social worker will be staffed at the clinic to connect patients to other resources for patients with little or no insurance. The clinic will also offer additional comprehensive care, including behavioral health and social support services, to more directly address health equity gaps and social determinants of health in the community.

"It's just so great to have when you don't have insurance and you don't know what to do," said Sharelle Blake, a patient at the clinic. "So this is a huge blessing for the Camp Green neighborhood."