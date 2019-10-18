4 Teens In Stolen Car Arrested After Police Chase In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police ended a pursuit in Southwest Oklahoma City on Friday morning and arrested a 16-year-old driver and his three teenage passengers. The teens were arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Investigators are still trying to determine if the teens were connected to an armed carjacking from the previous day.
The investigation started at a park in Southwest Oklahoma City. Two men were reportedly sitting in a silver Mercedes late Thursday night, when two suspects walked up to the car, police said one of them allegedly had a gun.
The victims said the suspects told them to roll the windows down.
“One of the victims did comply and rolled down the window and that’s when he was assaulted,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The second victim locked his door and rolled down his window and was also assaulted.”
According to the report, both men were "punched several times in the face with both hands."
The victims told officers there was a Honda parked nearby and they recognized two people standing by the car who were watching the assault.
“Ultimately, the victims got out of the vehicle as instructed by the suspect,” said Morgan. “The suspects took off in that car.”
Four hours later, an officer patrolling near Southwest 34th Street and Santa Fe saw a silver Mercedes that matched the one taken in the carjacking. The officer ran the tag and confirmed it was the stolen car and attempted to pull it over.
“The vehicle fled and initiated a pursuit,” said Morgan. “Ultimately, stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle came to a rest at Southwest 47th and Douglas.”
Police said the 16-year-old driver led them through neighborhoods, at times driving up to 70 miles-per-hour.
Officers talked the driver and his three teenager passengers, identified as 18-year-old Alejandro Bonda, 18-year-old Melinda Santiza, and 19-year-old Ivan Cruz, out of the vehicle.
“That’s where officers were able to take the four occupants into custody without any incident,” said Morgan.
Police said they did not have enough probable cause at the scene to arrest the teens for carjacking.