DEA's National 'Take Back' Day To Accept Vaping Devices, Cartridges
WASHINGTON, D.C. - In addition to prescription drugs, the DEA announced it will also accept vaping devices and cartridges as part of its annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
This year's event is set for October 26.
In a press release, the DEA noted that it cannot accept devices that have lithium ion batteries. Officials said people should either remove the batteries or find stores that can remove and recycle them.
"DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative helps get unused and unwanted prescription medications out of circulation and ensures their safe disposal,” said Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “This year, we are taking a step further by accepting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our federal partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth.”
