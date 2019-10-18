News
NB Interstate 35 Reopens After Injury Wreck Shuts Down Lanes In S OKC
Friday, October 18th 2019, 12:49 PM CDT
Updated:
Troopers have reopened all northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in south Oklahoma City after an injury wreck shut it down.
At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck. The highway at SE 29th Street was closed shortly after 12:20 p.m. Friday.
The interstate reopened about 1:30 p.m.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.
