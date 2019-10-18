OSU Prepares For Homecoming Events; Stillwater Police Aid In Security
TULSA, Oklahoma - One of Oklahoma State University's biggest homecoming events, the Walkaround, starts Friday.
Stillwater Police anticipate that between 60,000 and 80,000 people will attend Friday's walkaround.
The department is providing security, and they're teaming up with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma National Guard, and OSU Police-- to name a few. That's just to make sure everything runs smoothly and that visitors are safe.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday and be mindful of where you're parking.
Police will close off 10 square blocks with barricades and personnel to accommodate the mass crowds.
Homecoming Weekend will continue Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with a parade -- that'll run til 11 a.m.
And of course, after that is the big game between the OSU Cowboys and the Baylor Bears.
Kickoff for the game is at 3 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium.