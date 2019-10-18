Police: 4 In Custody After SW OKC Chase Ends Involving Stolen Vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY - Four people have been arrested in connection with an overnight police chase.
The chase started shortly after 3:35 a.m. Friday in southwest Oklahoma City near SW 34th and Santa Fe.
Police said an officer spotted a vehicle he remembered as being carjacked on Wednesday. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but vehicle fled the traffic stop.
Officers were able to deploy stop sticks near SW 59 and Francis and the suspect vehicle stopped near SW 47 and Douglas Avenue.
Police arrested the driver and three passengers. The driver was 16-year-old Victor Reyes and the passengers were 18-year-olds Alejandro Bonda and Melinda Santiza and 19-year-old Ivan Cruz.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.