Oklahoma City Zoo Kicks Off Haunt The Zoo Event
Oklahoma City, OK - Haunt the Zoo returns to Oklahoma City the weekend of October 19th, and there are some brand new events this year.
The sea lions will perform in special super-hero themed presentations all weekend; and next weekend, October 26 and 27, the Bug Chef David Gordon will demonstrate how to make creepy-crawly treats with bugs.
The zoo will also host its 2nd annual Haunt the Zoo--All Grown Up for visitors 21 and over.
