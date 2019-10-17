Woman Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Horrific Hit-And-Run In Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Over a year later, the suspect of a near-deadly hit-and-run entered a blind plea in Cleveland County Court.
Misti Miller will serve seven years in prison and 10 years of probation, after hitting a victim near Little Axe in 2018.
The judge also ordered Miller to spend one day a year in jail when she’s released on probation, as a reminder of what she did.
The victim in the case is Charlene Hughes, who said she is satisfied with the court’s decision. She remains wheelchair-bound, and she can’t move the majority of her body.
“I think the judge was fair, and I think she'll end up serving 17, cause she can’t be good for two years. She will get in trouble,” said Hughes.
Miller apologized for her actions, and her attorney said there was no evidence of speeding. Her attorney also added that no alcohol or drugs were found in Miller’s system.
Miller did turn herself in about 24 hours after the crash.
Judge Walkley said she believes Miller’s motives were selfish, when it came to court proceedings. She said that Miller was more worried about how the sentence would impact her own family, and not the victim.
Prosecutors also noted Miller was involved in a previous hit-and-run accident in 2005, and she hasn't learned her lesson.
Newly filed court documents allege Miller and her family conspired to originally to blame the hit-and-run on her own 12-year-old daughter.
Defense attorney's claim that's not true.
“If the police department has something to that effect, bring it on because I haven't seen it, and that's bulls***,” said Scott Adams, Miller’s attorney.
Adams added that Miller made a poor decision and takes responsibility for that, and he agrees the sentence by the judge is a fair one.
A new police interview video was played in court. Prosecutors said Miller compared the incident to hitting roadkill.
Here is that excerpt.
Miller: “I didn’t see anything. I was blinded by the sun.”
Officer: “You didn’t see the damage on the window from…”
Miller: “Yeah, but I hit a turkey before, and I mean…”
Miller said she used that as merely an example.
Witness dashcam was also played.
Here is an audio transcription:
Man: “Oh, sh**. Oh, sh**… She just got hit.”
Woman: “Did they hit and run?”
Man: “She hit and run… yeah.
Meanwhile, the victims are focused on rebuilding their lives, loving each other and are grateful for each moment.
“I would do anything for her, doesn't matter what it is. She is my life,” said James Hughes, the victim’s husband.
Miller is also facing bogus check and embezzlement charges in Woodward County. That case could add more time to her sentence.