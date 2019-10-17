Push For Okla. Death Row Inmate's Clemency Gaining National Attention After Docuseries, Kim Kardashian-West Tweets
Death row inmate Julius Jones is garnering support from reality star Kim Kardashian-West.
In a series of tweets Wednesday, Kim K called on the governor and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, asking them to commute Jones' death sentence.
This week's petition for clemency is Jones' last attempt to have his life spared.
His supporters say they are elated to have the star bring awareness to the case.
Jones is on death row for the shooting death of Paul Howell in Edmond in 1999.
His conviction and failed appeals are the subject of TV documentary "The Last Defense." The docuseries has garnered attention from people around the world including social advocate Cece Jones-Davis.
“Last summer I saw the docuseries like so many people across the country, and I couldn’t sleep,” said Jones-Davis.
Since then, she's been bringing awareness to the case. She said recent tweets from Kardashian-West have thrown the case back into the spotlight.
“It’s such a tremendous example of what it means to be people of influence and power, and how to use those things in good ways,” said Jones-Davis.
Thursday, Governor Stitt's office issued a statement that read, "The governor's office has been paying close attention to this case. There is not an official position at this time, as we are continuing to actively listen to Oklahomans and those involved in the Julius Jones case and wait for the Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation."
“If we are going to have a death row, there needs to be absolutely, unequivocally no question about the guilt of people who sit on death row, and that is not the case for Julius Jones. There are too many holes, there are too many questions, too many problems,” said Jones-Davis.
Last year, DNA results linked Jones to a bandana wrapped around the murder weapon.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Jones' appeal in April 2019.