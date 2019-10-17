Suspect In Deadly SW OKC Shooting Arrested In Texas
A shooting with intent to kill investigation turned into a homicide investigation, according to Oklahoma City police. The suspected shooter was arrested on Wednesday, October 16 in Carson County, Texas.
Police confirmed on Thursday that 29-year-old Renaldo Rivas was pronounced dead after being taken off life-support at OU Medical Center.
The day after the shooting, children play and ride their bikes in front a home near Southwest 24th and Woodward Avenue that was the scene of a shooting. A resident called police Wednesday afternoon, after she came home to find Rivas on the floor, covered in blood.
Police said Rivas had been shot in the head.
“When officers arrived, they found the victim there,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He was still alive although very critically wounded.”
Two young witnesses spoke to officers about an argument they heard at the home the night before the shooting. The heated argument was between the shooting victim and another man.
“They were just in there arguing, yelling at each other,” said witness. “We didn’t want to get in the middle of it, so we just went back inside.”
Police said it is unclear if the reported argument led to the shooting or if there was another set of events that led to Rivas being shot.
An arrest warrant filed by Oklahoma City police revealed the suspected shooter was arrested in Texas.
A Carson County deputy pulled over 24-year-old Raul Gomez for a traffic violation seven hours after the shooting. The law officer searched his SUV and found two guns and a wallet that did not belong to him. Gomez was arrested and is being held in the Carson County Jail.
The warrant states Gomez admitted to Texas authorities that he got into an altercation with the victim and shot him.
“I hope he stays in there and learns his lesson,” said witness. “Because that’s not right for him to kill a human being for nothing.”
The suspect also admitted to stealing a truck from the shooting scene. He then took it to his mother's workplace and fled in her SUV.