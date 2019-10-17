News
OKC Attorney, Boyfriend Indicted On Federal Weapons Charges
An Oklahoma City attorney and her boyfriend have been indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges, it was announced Thursday.
In the indictment, attorney Keegan Kelley Harroz and her boyfriend, Barry Rowland Titus, II, face several counts:
-- Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition
-- Prohibited Person In Possession of a Firearm
-- Illegal Receipt of a Firearm by a Person under Indictment
-- Unlawful Disposal of a Firearm (two counts)
-- Prohibited Person In Possession of Firearms and Ammunition