News
1 Transported Following Hit-And-Run In SW OKC
Thursday, October 17th 2019, 5:27 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has been transported to a local hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City, according to officials.
According to reports, the incident occurred in the area of Southwest 29th and Lee around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, October 17.
The victim was transported from the scene in an unknown condition, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.