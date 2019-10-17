OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has been transported to a local hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City, according to officials. 

According to reports, the incident occurred in the area of Southwest 29th and Lee around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, October 17. 

The victim was transported from the scene in an unknown condition, according to officials. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates. 