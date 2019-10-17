News
Visit News 9 At An Affair Of The Heart
Join News 9 at An Affair of the Heart this Friday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An Affair of the Heart is one of the largest shopping experiences in the United States. The show will take place at the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park from Oct. 18th through Oct. 20th.
Admission is $10 and is good for all three days of the show; kids 12 and under get in free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
News 9 personalities attending An Affair of the Heart on Friday are Marty Logan, Lisa Monahan and Bobbie Miller.
For more details visit: https://www.aaoth.com