Rick Perry Tells President Trump He's Resigning As Energy Secretary
WASHINGTON - Energy Secretary Rick Perry notified President Trump Thursday that he plans to resign, two administration sources familiar with the matter tell CBS News. Perry, one of the longest-serving members of the president's cabinet, had become embroiled in the Ukraine scandal engulfing the administration.
On Wednesday, Perry told The Wall Street Journal he sought out Mr. Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani this spring at the president's direction to address Mr. Trump's worries about alleged Ukraine corruption. The White House confirmed the president urged Perry to work with Giuliani on investigating potential corruption in Ukraine.
Bloomberg News first reported Perry had informed Mr. Trump of his intention to leave.
Perry, who had been known for his colorful remarks in his previous life as Texas governor and as a presidential candidate, managed to mostly stay under the radar and out of negative headlines during his two-and-a-half-year tenure.
The exact date of Perry's departure is not yet clear. But Perry's departure is not altogether unexpected. Reports that Perry was planning his exit have circulated for weeks.
Mr. Trump told reporters on Thursday that he already has his replacement, but he did not clarify who it is.
At the Louis Vuitton Workshop ribbon cutting in Dallas on Thursday, Mr. Trump singled out Perry, who was in attendance. Mr. Trump said he was "going to miss him so much" and said he has done a "fantastic job."
