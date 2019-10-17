Under the agency's standards, only vaping products that represent a net benefit to public health are supposed to remain on the market.

If the company can show that its products are less harmful than cigarettes and can help adults switch, they could presumably return. Many experts, however, doubt the company will be able to win the FDA endorsement, given the popularity of Juul among underage users

Underage vaping has reached epidemic levels, according to health officials. In the latest government survey, more than 1 in 4 high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the previous month despite a federal law banning sales to those under 18.

While Juul agreed to stop lobbying against a flavor ban, other industry players haven't. The Vapor Technology Association is launching a national marketing campaign aimed at stopping the White House plan by using the slogan, "I vape, I vote."

A poll released Thursday shows that Americans narrowly favor banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, although younger adults are more likely to oppose the idea.

Banning flavors is supported by 52% of adults of all ages and opposed by 44%, according to the poll by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. But 63% of adults ages 18 to 29 oppose banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. The poll involved random calls to the cellphones and landlines of 1,205 adults and was conducted October 3-8. The margin of sampling error for all respondents was ±3 percentage points.

In a separate public health crisis, the CDC is investigating 1,479 cases of lung damage linked to vaping across 49 states. Thirty-three deaths have been confirmed in 24 states. Many patients said they vaped THC, marijuana's intoxicating chemical, with bootleg devices, but officials have not yet implicated any common product or ingredient.