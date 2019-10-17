A Kissimmee, Florida, police officer who pushed a suspect off of a roof in March has now received his punishment from the department: An eight-hour suspension from the force, which he fulfilled by forfeiting a vacation day.

Officer Plenio Massiah and Sgt. Anthony Amada were among the several officers who responded to a call about a stolen car, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG reports. A woman called the cops alleging her ex-boyfriend, Yadiel Torres, took her car during an argument, according to a police report on the incident.