Breast cancer in men accounts for about 1% of all breast cancer cases. This year it's estimated close to 2,670 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer. About 500 men will die this year from breast cancer, compared to more than 41,000 women — but the mortality rate in men is higher.



One third of Giordano's patients are men, and she says men often get diagnosed with more advanced breast cancer in part because of lack of education.



"Some of the risk factors in men include genetic factors such as BRCA mutations, exposure to radiation therapy in the past, a family history of breast cancer," she said. "So if they have a first-degree relative" — a parent or sibling — "who has had breast cancer, they have more than double the risk of having breast cancer themselves."



It was knowing his family history that helped former NFL player Paul Dombroski.



"My mom was a breast cancer survivor for about 25 years, so as soon as I felt the lump, I just knew right away that it was breast cancer," Dombroski said. In 2013 he was diagnosed breast cancer.