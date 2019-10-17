News
Tulsa Police Searching For Missing Teen With Autism
Thursday, October 17th 2019, 4:54 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa teen on the autism spectrum is missing.
Police say 16-year-old Danny Nathan was last seen Tuesday morning near 21st and Highway 169.
Danny is high-functioning on the autism spectrum.
Police say he will often wander off on his own for about an hour or so, which could have happened Tuesday morning when he was last seen.
Danny's mother first reported that her son was missing Wednesday.
She says she last saw him wearing no shirt, camouflage shorts, and no shoes. Because of his condition, he assumes everyone will be his friend.
If you've seen Danny or know where he is, you are asked to call the Tulsa Police Department. Their number is (918) 596-9222.