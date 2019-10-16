Victim’s Family Claims Marsy’s Law Violation After Plea Deal
A family is outraged after their daughter's killer got a plea deal in court last month, claiming their victim rights were violated in the case.
Kaylen Thomas was killed in October 2018 at a home in McCloud.
She was found with a gunshot wound to the head, and Isabella Sabas has since pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Wednesday, the court found no violation.
Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson explained the conflict came from the decision to charge Sabas as a youthful offender, rather than as an adult.
Wilson reports the family was told beforehand of the decision, but the family said they believe there was a miscommunication.
“We had discussed that in court. I know it was really emotional for her during sentencing. She doesn't recall us having that discussion. My recollection is we definitely had that discussion,” said Wilson.
The Thomas family said options were never explained to them.
“The defendants have more rights that the victims,” said Cynthia Thomas, Kaylen’s mother. “Since my daughter is dead at the choice and hands of another person…yes I had to read Marsy's Law. So, I am her voice.”
She said Sabas should have been prosecuted as an adult, so that the punishment would fit the crime.
Sabas’ actual sentence will be to serve several months in custody with the Office of Juvenile Affairs, and probation to follow.
If she completes the program successfully, the crime could be expunged from her record.
But, if she violates the sentence, she could spend 30 years in prison.
The Thomas family said they are in contact with Marsy’s Law advocates all around the country.
Because the law is so new, Cynthia does not know where this case will go next.
She said she wants accountability.
“I am prepared. Guns don't kill people. People kill people,” said Thomas.
News 9 will continue to follow this story.