Dean & Dusty Debate: 'Is OU's Defense Championship Worthy?'
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News 9 Football Analyst Dusty Dvoracek debate whether or not the Sooners' defense is good enough yet to compete against the elite playoff contenders.
Plus, what's OU's toughest remaining game?
The guys also talk about OSU being favored to beat a ranked Baylor team this weekend, and will Jason Garrett be coaching the Cowboys at this time next year?
