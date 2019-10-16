Edmond Police Issue Credit Card Scam Warning
Edmond Police are asking businesses to be aware as fake credit cards are popping up around town.
Tuesday night, police caught Ray Gilbert after they said he attempted to buy $500 worth of cigarettes at an OnCue gas station.
"The clerk got suspicious and they gave us a call," Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department said.
Once officers caught up to him, she said they found several fake credit cards along with a fake Texas license.
"They'll create a fake credit card with their own name on it," Ward said. "Then they will use the card number from the stolen card."
If a clerk checks the card against a driver's license, the names will match. The police department said thieves are able to buy the machine and materials to make the fake cards online.
"When these people go to the store and swipe their card, the strip won't actually work and it will usually appear to be scratched up," Ward said. "So, at that time, the clerk will usually take the card and key the numbers in."
The police department said businesses should be on the lookout for odd looking cards that do not look legitimate, clear damage to the magnetic strip, and customers swiping multiple cards.
Police said it's up to cashiers and clerks to catch on.
"They're in the business to make sales, so a lot of the time, they'll go out of their way to make sure the card goes through,” Ward said.
If a clerk or cashier believes someone is using a fake card, they should contact Edmond detectives at 405-359-4421.