Shawnee Tubing Plant Closes Abruptly, Dozens Of Employees Without A Job
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - With more than four decades in business under two different owners, Shawnee Tubing has closed its doors for good.
Wednesday is the last day employees were told to report to work, leaving 43 without a job.
The decision to shut down was made after suddenly losing nearly all business to overseas competitors.
“The bottom line is there is no money, it is losing money,” attorney Edward Maguire, representing Shawnee Tubing, said. “There is just no more opportunity there. It is a very sad time, a very desperate situation.”
The company, manufacturing various metal tubes, announced several layoffs over the months -- however a total closure was unexpected.
It couldn't have come at a worse time as the holidays approach.
“Most of these individuals probably will not be picked up by other corporations until after the first quarter of next year,” said Maguire.
Mark Smith, president of Georg Fischer Central Plastics in Shawnee, said the company has experienced a growth spurt.
With several positions available, the company hopes to keep talent in Shawnee.
“If people are looking for a job that have been displaced from Shawnee Tubing, we would welcome them to come in to place an application,” Dani Shields, Human Resources Director for Georg Fischer Central Plastics, said. “[We’ll] review that and if their skill set and experience fit what openings we have, we will be happy to have them come and work for us.”
It is uncertain what, if anything, will replace Shawnee Tubing located at 41600 Wolverine Road in Shawnee.
Shawnee Tubing previously operated as Wolverine Tube. The operation changed ownership in May 2017.