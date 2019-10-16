Gore Assistant Police Chief Charged With Tasing Handcuffed Woman
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma - An arrest warrant has been issued for the Gore assistant police chief who is accused of tasing a woman after she was handcuffed. Court documents state Jose Guzman is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after the June 7, 2019 incident.
Gore Police said they responded to a woman's home for a welfare check this summer because her boyfriend was worried she'd hurt herself. What happened inside the house was all caught on the body camera worn by a Webbers Falls officer assisting with the response.
The woman became agitated with the officer, and after she continually tried to walk toward him, he tased her, the video shows. An affidavit of probable cause said Guzman put the taser to the woman's chest and used a "drive stun" technique.
The affidavit states that though the woman was verbally abusive to the officer, she hadn't been physically aggressive toward him or any of the law enforcement officers that were present. It also states the drive stun technique is not authorized by the Gore Police Department.
The officer, now identified as Jose Guzman, was placed on administrative leave the next day. The city council and board voted not to terminate him, and he was reinstated.
Sequoyah County District Attorney Jack Thorp said at that time that he was calling in the OSBI to investigate. An OSBI agent testified in the affidavit that there was enough evidence to charge Guzman based on the video and statements of other officers who were on scene.
The woman in the video told News On 6 that the day the officer was placed on leave, someone anonymously called the hospital she works at and told them she'd been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, which isn't true. She lost her job and has hired an attorney.
Misdemeanor assault and battery is punishable by up to 90 days, a fine of up to $1,000 or both, the affidavit states.