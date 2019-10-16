"Due to the socioeconomic conditions of our district, we provide transportation to all of our students involved in after school activities," Barnes told News 9 in an email. "It was unfortunate we had to cancel after school activities, but we had to make quick decisions to ensure our students were safely transported home today. For any district, it's impossible to prepare for these types of situations, but we are grateful for those drivers who did show up for work to assist our kids. We are asking parents to be patient and we are currently putting together a plan moving forward that will address all issues."