MWC Family Displaced After An Attic Fire Destroys Their Home
A Midwest City family is looking to rebuild after a fire destroyed their home on Tuesday.
Fortunately, the family is safe and no one was hurt, but firefighters said the home is unlivable.
Midwest City Fire Chief Bert Norton said the family had no idea that their house was on fire until a neighbor saw the smoke and flames rising out of the home near Reno and Westminster.
The fire department thinks the fire started somewhere on the outside and spread into the attic.
Flames burned through part of the roof, but firefighters were able to stop it there. However, they do say the house suffered major damage because of how they had to get to the fire in the first place.
"It's going to be a considered a total loss because of the attic. Parts of the roof are missing, but we actually had to pull some sheet rock out of the attic to get to the fire," Norton said.
The family said they are confident they will rebuild. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.