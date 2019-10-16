A nurse practitioner at the clinic Landry visited in Nederland had prescribed him testosterone even though his testosterone blood levels were normal. Optimum Wellness is one of a number of medical clinics across the country selling hormone therapy that some believe could provide patients a fountain of youth. A CBS News investigation found there are clinics across the country prescribing hormones like testosterone to people with normal blood levels.



Landry says his nurse practitioner only highlighted the benefits and never discussed a possible risk of heart disease, stroke or any other problems whatsoever.