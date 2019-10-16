Update: Rogers County Teen With Autism Still Missing
TULSA, Oklahoma - An 18-year-old Rogers County teenager with autism is still missing Wednesday morning and law enforcement is asking for your help to find him.
Jared Boyd was last seen Monday afternoon near Foyil. The Rodgers County Sheriff's Office spent Tuesday night looking for him but have since called the search off because it was too dark.
Law enforcement says they're not sure if they'll go back out Wednesday, since they couldn't find any signs of him.
Deputies say Jared was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, boots, and a cowboy hat.
His parents said he got in trouble at home and left through a window.
Right now, they're very concerned for his well-being and want nothing more than for him to come home.
Early Wednesday, News On 6 spoke with Jared's grandmother who lives in Ketchum, and she has a message for her grandson.
"Jared, just come home baby, come to grandma's. Everything's fine. If anybody sees him out there, he's a good kid. He's just scared."
If you think you have seen Jared, you are asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office or 911.