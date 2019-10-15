Victim Of Near Deadly DUI In Norman Has Waited 2 Years For Justice
Two years ago, Marcella Meyer was almost killed in a crash off Highway 9 in Norman.
She said tomorrow, she expects the suspect, Christian Kueneman, to take a blind plea deal in Cleveland County.
The victim lost her car, health and almost lost her house.
Meyer said the only reason she was able to keep her home was because of a GoFundMe page.
She has been in aggressive rehab programs but adds in the meantime Kueneman has enjoyed his freedom.
“I am not vindictive. I want him to be accountable,” Meyer said. “I had to have people bathe me, dress me. I had to totally learn to walk again.”
Norman police said witnesses saw Kueneman throw beer cans out of his car following the wreck.
According to reports, Kueneman had a blood alcohol level of 0.17 following the crash.
“He told police he had 23 beers. He had vodka. No insurance. No license. He also tried to leave the scene of the accident, but witnesses wouldn't let him leave,” Meyer said.
She had broken bones all over her body and estimates her medical debt at a quarter of a million dollars.
Meyer was in the hospital for a month.
Her son, Travis, said they stayed by her side, and Home Depot even donated lumber to help make her home handicap accessible.
However, Travis is not as forgiving as his mother.
He said after News 9 ran a story two years ago the suspect reached out to him promising to make things right, and never did.
“That he worked for the oil field and would not leave mom hanging. But it's been two years and we haven't heard anything,” Travis said.
Meyer is 68 years old now.
Her medical bills are estimated at a quarter of a million dollars, and retirement won't be an option.
Permanently disabled, she still works full time to pay the bills.
Her son said while she still has complications, no one is stronger than his mother.
“She laid in that hospital bed, and told that doctor, I am not gonna die in this hospital. That's a tough thing to say when you are laying there completely crushed on your left side,” Travis said.
Family said they will get to read a victim's impact statement Wednesday.
It will be up to the judge to decided Kueneman's sentence.