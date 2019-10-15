Buffalo Valley Volunteer Firefighter Fights For Life In ICU, Chief Has Heart Attack
LATIMER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Volunteer Firefighter Lyle Walker-Pugh is fighting for his life in a Tulsa hospital after he was hurt fighting a fire over the weekend. His fire chief was so upset of the news he had a heart attack.
Buffalo Valley Volunteer Fire Chief Larry Kennedy has spent the past three days in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. All stemming from the horrible accident Walker-Pugh was in.
Volunteer firefighters responded to a trailer fire in Latimer County. Emergency Management Director Pam Hirrill says the home had live ammo inside, which discharged and hit Walker-Pugh in his eye.
"He lost his eye. He has probably lost his hearing," Hirrill said.
Hirrill said Walker-Pugh also suffered a fractured skull and a brain bleed. He's been in intensive care since the incident. Kennedy was so upset he suffered a heart attack.
"What would you do? You would explode too as a chief, and friend, and co-firefighter," Kennedy said.
A post on the Latimer County Facebook page caught the eyes of thousands and their support. Kennedy says the response has given their department hope.
"It's been kind of unbelievable," he said. "We're just one big family."
Hirrill said Walker-Pugh has been a Buffalo Valley volunteer for several years and has a son. She said he loves his family and his fellow firefighters.
Kennedy asks people to continue praying for first responders.
"If you see a fellow firefighter, support them," Kennedy said.