Former Parole Officer Accused Of Raping Inmate, Arrested In McClain County
A now former Department Of Corrections probation and parole officer is accused of raping a current inmate.
Court records show Tanya Marsh was arrested Tuesday afternoon in McClain County.
DOC told News 9, Marsh was employed with the department off and on since 2015. She resigned in February when confronted with the allegations.
According to court documents while under her supervision, parole officer Marsh and DOC inmate John McReynolds were engaged in a sexual relationship.
The allegations surfaced after a man came forward with video showing Marsh "sitting on a couch with McReynolds during Christmas."
McReynolds, a felon is currently serving a suspended sentence for DUI, possession of drugs, and burglary. Records show he's been in and out of prison since 2006.
When confronted by investigators McReynolds admitted to having "intimate physical contact” on two separate occasions while at his probation officer's home in Wayne.
Marsh refused to talk to News 9, but court documents showed when confronted she "admitted to having sexual intercourse with McReynolds on two separate occasions."
Both Marsh and McReynolds acknowledged "they knew the sexual relationship was inappropriate."
Marsh was arrested Tuesday on two complaints of second-degree rape and released on a $25,000 bond.