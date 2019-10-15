News
Oklahoma City Details New Historical Preservation Comprehensive Plan
News 9 is getting a better look at the kind of Historical Preservation Projects Oklahoma City is making a priority.
It just announced its first Historical Preservation Comprehensive plan.
The City said it will focus on saving all sorts of buildings but will make mid-century modern designs like the Arvest Bank at Lincoln and 40th -- and minority historical buildings, a priority.
Those sites include the Luster Mansion in Deep Deuce.
“It’s what makes a city unique and authentic and a place people care about,” said OKC Historical Preservation Programs Planner Katie Friddle.
Other priorities include helping homeowners understand what is and is not required if they live in an HP neighborhood and what resources and tools are available.