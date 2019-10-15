Haunted Attraction Burglarized In Bethany
BETHANY, Oklahoma - A haunted house attraction in Bethany was burglarized over the weekend.
The owners of Nightfall Haunted Territory off Route 66, said they made the discovery Monday morning,
“I started noticing things were missing. So, I called my partner Andrew to see if he took anything home with him and then we realized that someone must have come in and taken a lot of items from the haunt,” co-owner Rad Janloo said.
Suddenly the house of horrors became just that for Janloo and his business partner, West, as they wondered what they'd find missing around each corner.
“Everything from fog machines to costumes, masks, lighting, audio, just about everything that we use that's worth anything. They didn't take all of it, but they took at least around $3000 worth of things,” West said.
The owners suspect the burglars got in through one of many vulnerable fire exits, required to comply with the City of Bethany’s fire code.
“Honestly the fire code alone is just ridiculous. It's the strictest in the nation. It doesn't allow us to do many things that we're supposed to do as a haunt. It keeps it wide open for the public to come in at any time,” Janloo said.
Janloo and West said they are purchasing new security cameras and replacing the electronics the burglars took in order to reopen as usual this weekend.
“He and I built 95% of everything you see. It's a big undertaking for two guys to do this and put it on and it's just a big kick in the face to have this happen,” West said.
The owners plan to open the attraction in a new city next year.
According to Bethany Police, a report was filed.