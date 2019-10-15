News
Phone Threat Deemed Not Credible, Police Say; Lock Out Lifted At Norman High School
Tuesday, October 15th 2019, 10:45 AM CDT
The lock out at Norman High School has been lifted after a phone threat was deemed not credible, police said.
The school was placed on lock out as precaution after school officials received a vaguely threatening phone call, police said.
Students were allowed to move about in the building but no one was allowed in or out during the lock out.
