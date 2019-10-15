Body camera footage shows the moment he shot and killed Jefferson in her home Saturday. The video shows Dean never identified himself as a police officer. He was responding to a 2 a.m. wellness call from Jefferson's neighbor, who could be heard saying on the call, "The front doors have been open since 10 o'clock." But Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said it may not have been clear there was no emergency.



"If they thought they had something more criminal, then a more tactical response would be warranted," Kraus said.