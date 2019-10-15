CBS News checked in with a Florida car dealer we met three years ago who said it's still a problem nationwide. In Lake Park, Florida, dealer Earl Stewart walked a lot filled with cars that he owns but refuses to sell because they have defective Takata airbags.



"If I can't sell a car that I would sell to my own family to my customer, I'm not going to sell the car," said Stewart, who estimates he's lost close to $600,000 on those cars over the past three years because he can't get the parts to fix them.



"We have to hold those cars until the Takata airbag is available to fix it. So I'm suffering a huge amount, most of that, half a million dollars plus, is from depreciation," he said.



Other dealers do sell cars with safety recalls, according to the new PIRG report. According to the report, some of the unrepaired safety recalls were Takata airbags and General Motors ignition switches linked to injuries and deaths.



"These recalls range from explosive Takata airbags to steering malfunctions to seatbelt problems that could put the lives of drivers, passengers and others on the road at risk even before the purchaser got home," said Adam Garber, who co-authored the report.