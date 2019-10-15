Purcell Police: Man In Custody After Stealing Multiple Police Vehicles, Leading Officers On Chase
PURCELL, Oklahoma - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after stealing multiple vehicles, including police vehicles, and leading officers on a chase, Purcell police said.
According to authorities, the suspect stole a vehicle in Pottawatomie County and crashed it into a pond near Dibble. Dibble Police arrested the suspect, but he was able to get away and steal a police car. The police cruiser had a function that would shut the car off after it got a certain distance from the officer driving it.
When the Dibble police car shut down, the suspect ditched it and stole the personal vehicle of a McClain County Undersheriff and drove to Purcell, police said
The suspect ditched the Undersheriff's vehicle and continued on foot. He was later reported as a suspicious person which lead to Purcell police initiating a foot pursuit with the suspect.
Authorities said the suspect was able to then steal a Purcell Patrol vehicle. Purcell police engaged in a high-speed pursuit with the suspect along Interstate 35, and eventually stopped him with a PIT maneuver.
The suspect was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges. His name has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.