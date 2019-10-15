News
Taco Bell Seasoned Beef Recalled Over Concerns Of Metal Contamination
Taco Bell is voluntarily recalling about two million pounds of its seasoned beef.
The USDA said the restaurant chain is sending out the recall because someone found metal shavings in the beef.
So far, the USDA said there haven't been any reports of customers eating the metal shavings, or of anyone getting sick.
Taco Bell said it uses this seasoned beef to make burritos and tacos.
The product from Kenosha Beef International was made from late September to early October and shipped across the country, according to the USDA.
Taco Bell said 100 percent of the products were removed from from restaurants across 21 states. There have been no reports on which states.