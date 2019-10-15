"Within minutes, the child was calmly paining their nails and had forgotten about the accident she had just experienced," wrote the North Davis Fire District. "Great job Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd for providing awesome customer service to one of our young citizens."

The department posted photos of the two men proudly posing with their brand new pink and purple manicures. The heartwarming post and sweet act of kindness has since gone viral, garnering over 1,700 shares on Facebook and nearly 300 comments.

North Davis Fire Chief Mark Becraft commented on the post under the department's account, further lauding the men: "Kudos to these great guys that serve our community, it's just the little things that make a huge difference."