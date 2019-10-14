Hurts' Red River Razzle Dazzle Doesn't Impress Riley
Lincoln Riley wasn't the biggest fan of Jalen Hurts' behind the back play against Texas Saturday.
"I said some really not nice things about him while that ball was behind him," Riley said. "It honestly probably saved him fumbling as crazy as it sounds."
Hurts had his worse game as a Sooner in the Red River Showdown, turning the ball over twice in the redzone, but still managed an impressive line of 361 total yards with 3 passing touchdowns and one rushing.
Still, Riley says his senior QB needs to be better.
"The bad decisions can't be turnovers, they've got to be incomplete passes, so he knows he's got to be better there."
Next up for OU is West Virginia, an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday.
The Sooners could face former OU QB Austin Kendall, who's questionable with a chest injury.