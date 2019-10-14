‘I Feel Like I’ve Been Robbed’: Mother Pleads For Arrest After Son Dies In SE OKC Homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City.
Officers were called to around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting at Drover’s Inn Motel.
The victim, Antonio Johnson, 31, later died at the hospital from his injuries.
According to family members, doctors said Antonio was shot by a suspect in the neck.
“He was a momma’s boy, he was very protective of me,” said Michelle Johnson-Allen, Antonio’s mother. “He was sweet and lovable, everybody liked him.”
“We might not agree on everything buy when he came through, he came through, always,” said Deadre Hester. “For my kids, for me, whoever.”
Police said following the shooting, the suspect ran from the motel on foot.
“I didn't have that chance to even go see him and even after he died, they would not allow me to see him because somebody killed him,” said Johnson. “Since his death was due to a homicide, they wouldn't even let us go in there and say a final farewell to him. I feel like I’ve been robbed not only of my son but to say my last goodbye.”
Antonio leaves behind two daughters, a son and loving family.
Together they hope whoever is responsible does the right thing.
“I’m not mad at you, I forgive you,” said Johnson. “But I want you to just turn yourself in.”
There have been no arrests in this case and Oklahoma City police are searching for information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.