Opponents of permitless carry have filed suit in court to prevent it from becoming law Nov. 1. This week on Mitchell Talks the News 9 Sessions, Episode 52, we look into that lawsuit.

This year, state lawmakers passed a bill that would allow Oklahomans to carry firearms, open or concealed, without a permit if they are legally allowed. Opponents are filing suit, arguing the new 'permitless carry' law is unconstitutional because it log-rolls several rules into one bill.

"The existing law does a certain amount of log-rolling though where it talks about where you can carry, where you can’t carry, the ages for carrying, the requirements. So it covers a lot, too. Is the current law unconstitutional," asked News 9's Aaron Brilbeck.

Rep. Jason Lowe (D-Oklahoma City) replied, “Well, if it was challenged in court, there might be an argument that it might be unconstitutional. But in this particular instance, as far as this law, I think is really extreme as far as the log-rolling, as far a the multiple subjects in this particular bill.”

A judge is expected to decide whether to issue an injunction temporarily halting the law Oct. 30.