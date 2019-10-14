With the top tier of candidates at least 70 years of age, the poll asked this month, as it did last month, whether candidate age was a concern for voters. Once again most say it is not. But more voters now say Sanders, who is 78 years of age, is too old. We followed up and asked why. Among those who feel Sanders is too old, more than eight in 10 worry his age would make it difficult for him to do the work required of the presidency. By comparison, among those who feel Biden is too old, more feel concern that he would be "out of touch."