Police Investigate Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Motel
Monday, October 14th 2019, 8:34 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night at an Oklahoma City motel.
According to authorities, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a motel near the South Interstate 35 Service Road and Southeast Grand Boulevard.
According to police, the victim, identified at 31-year-old Antonio Johnson, and the suspect were involved in an argument when the shooting took place.
Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.
This is a developing story.