OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night at an Oklahoma City motel. 

According to authorities, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a motel near the South Interstate 35 Service Road and Southeast Grand Boulevard. 

According to police, the victim, identified at 31-year-old Antonio Johnson, and the suspect were involved in an argument when the shooting took place. 

Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200. 

This is a developing story. 

 