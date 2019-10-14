News
Oklahoma State University Homecoming Events
STILLWATER - Homecoming week has officially begun in Stillwater.
On Sunday, the fountain outside the Edmon Low Library was dyed orange to kick off the Oklahoma State's 99th Homecoming.
There are events all week on campus, including a homecoming tailgate at 5 p.m. Monday.
The Homecoming Parade will be at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Then Cowboys will take on the undefeated Baylor Bears to wrap up the week. Kick off is set for 9 p.m.
