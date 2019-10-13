News
5th Annual "Paint The Town Pink" Gala Set For Oct. 18; Special Guest Joan Lunden
Oklahoma City, OK - Former Good Morning America host and breast cancer survivor Joan Lunden will headline a celebration of survival at the 5th annual Paint the Town Pink Gala.
The event will feature a plated dinner, casino-style games and dancing along with a musical performance by Super Freak. The gala supports Project31, an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit that works to restore lives and families impacted by breast cancer through counseling, mentoring, support groups and providing “Handles With Care,” gift bags that contain items frequently needed by breast cancer survivors.
The gala is set for 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at the Bricktown Events Center. Tickets to the event are $150.
Tickets are available at Project31.com.