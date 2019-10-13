News
Latimer County Firefighter Hit By Bullet Set Off By House Fire
AZFamily 3TV CBS 5
Latimer County Emergency Management says two firefighters have been flown to Tulsa after a house fire on Saturday.
LCEM posted a statement on Facebook stating that the Buffalo Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire that was full of guns and ammo. During the fire the ammunition began to go off and struck one of the firefighters in the face. He was flown to Tulsa, his status is not known at this time.
The fire chief reportedly began to have chest pains after the incident and was also flown to Tulsa.