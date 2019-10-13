News
Pumpkinville Fall Carnival At The Myriad Botanical Gardens Continues With New Events
Oklahoma City, OK - Pumpkinville has returned to the Myriad Botanical Gardens and will run through October 27, and there are new events planned for everyone to attend.
The popular fall tradition, presented by OGE Energy Corp,. transforms the Children's Garden into a fall carnival featuring thousands of pumpkins, gourds, fall foliage and activities.
Officials said the cost to attend is free for members and $8 per person. Children under the age of 2 are free.
- Golden Hour Photography
- Sundays, October 13 and 20, 6-7 p.m.
- Carnival Pop in Painting with Wind and Palette
- Friday, October 18, 1-3 p.m. (come and go)
- Fantastic Fairy Gourds
- Saturday, October 26, 1-2 p.m.
- Pumpkinville Party
- Saturday, October 26, 6-8 p.m.
- Spooky Pooch Parade
- Saturday, October 26, 6-4 p.m.
Click here for a link to the Pumpkinville event calendar that lists all events and daily activities.