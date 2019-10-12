Troopers Look For Witnesses In Fatal Tulsa Hit-And-Run Collision
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are looking for witnesses to a fatal collision on westbound Interstate 44 near 33rd West Avenue in Tulsa. Troopers said a pedestrian was struck and killed at the exit to the Gilcrease Expressway around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12.
Investigators said it appears a newer model black pickup struck and killed the pedestrian. The vehicle would have extensive damage to the front driver side.
Troopers shut the westbound lanes down around 4:45 p.m. as the fatality incident was investigated.
Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision or who has information about the death is asked to contact OHP traffic investigators at 918-627-0440. You can also email OHPTips@dps.ok.gov.