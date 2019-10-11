Former Church Leader Charged With Child Sex Crimes In Cleveland Co.
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A former church leader in Norman has been charged with child sex crimes.
Matthew Hack charged with three counts of lewd acts to a child under 16 and one count of forcible sodomy.
Norman police have been working the case since February, but just this week, Hack was charged in connection with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.
The victim in this case did not meet the suspect through Hack's former church.
News 9 interviewed a family friend of the alleged victim.
He said he has known both the child and suspect for years, and he wants others to know the truth.
“There are no winners in this situation. Two lives are potentially going to be ruined,” said Jordan, a family friend. “The biggest reason is giving the victim a voice.”
On Feb. 1, the 6-year-old and her mother walked into the Norman Police Department to report the sexual assault, according to court documents.
The child was so upset, she got a referral for counseling services and would not complete a "forensic interview" until August 14.
The child said she was touched by Hack "more than one time..."
Hack was a leader at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Norman, according to those who previously belonged to the congregation.
“I do know that since this came out, he has been released from that calling. He is no longer in that calling,” said Jordan. “I grew up with Matthew. I knew him as a teenager, and all through my adult life and had constant contact with him.”
The alleged sexual assaults happened at Hack's home, according to the court documents.
Though in those same documents, Hack denied the allegations and said "he doesn't know where the allegations are coming from."
“I think it's my hope, and the family's hope that he simply admit the wrong doing, not go through the whole court proceedings, trial, take the punishment that comes to you,” said Jordan.