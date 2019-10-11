Weatherford Girl Receives Make-A-Wish Surprise
WEATHERFORD, Oklahoma - An elementary school student received a big surprise Friday morning.
Kaydence Nelson, 6, learned she’ll be going on a trip with her family to Disney World in Orlando.
Kaydence was greeted in the Burcham Elementary School gym with the entire school, high school band, cheerleaders and school mascot.
The group was giving the young cancer survivor some good news for a change.
“We knew that her school was amazing and Weatherford was amazing, but I didn't anticipate that this was going to be such a huge event,” said Tarah Nelson, Kaydence’s mother.
Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in the summer of 2018, Kaydence has fought off death numerous times. Based on her attitude, you'd never know it.
“After all she has been through, she walks through my door every single day with a smile on her face,” said first grade teacher, Sarah Barnwell. “She is constantly being kind to other children. She is the first to jump up and push in the chair for someone.”
Barnwell helped organize Friday morning’s event.
“The only way I can explain it is that it is overwhelmingly amazing to see how many people support her and how many people support our family, it is just increditable,” said Tarah.
With hardly a dry eye in the room, this community wishes a happy and healthy life for a little girl who's gone through all too much.
“We just hope that after she has fought so hard and done so well with everything, that her life does become everything she wants it to,” said Barnwell.
Kaydence and her family leave for Disney World early next week from Will Rodgers World Airport.